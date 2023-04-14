INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS FLOATING IN THE SEA OF ​​CÂMARA DE LOBOS ENDED UP DYING IN FUNCHAL MARINA

According to JM, the person is a foreign citizen who dived into the sea off Câmara de Lobos. Despite the efforts of the ISN divers during the rescue of the body from the sea, the tourist ended up dying.

An alleged dive into the sea at Câmara de Lobos ended in tragedy. A tourist lost his life today after being found floating in the sea in Câmara de Lobos, near the pier. The victim was, in a first action, rescued by the ISN divers, who appeared with a lifeguard from the National Maritime Authority. However, due to the rough seas, it was impossible to disembark the victim on the pier in Câmara de Lobos, where the firefighters and the EMIR medical team were.

The solution was to continue resuscitation on board the lifeboat and take the individual to Funchal, where he disembarked at the Marina. Here, an EMIR medical team ended up confirming the death, despite the attempt to save the tourist. An ambulance and crew from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM) also provide support to the medical team.

The health authorities and police were called to the site, and the health delegate is waiting to give authorization to lift the body.

From Jornal Madeira

