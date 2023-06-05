LANDSLIDE LEAVES FAJÃ DAS GALINHAS ISOLATED AGAIN (WITH VIDEO)

Fajã das Galinhas, located in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, is again isolated due to a landslide.

This follows one that happened in March leaving several families without a home, you can see on the link below.

https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2023/03/three-faja-das-galinhas-families-rehoused.html

Remember that this is the same town where, in March of this year, a landslide occurred which injured three people and displaced three families.

On the day Madeira is under red notice, the episode is repeated again as shown in a video sent to Jornal Madeira.

JM knows that the population is revolted by the situation that leaves the area isolated once again.

