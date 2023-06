The Regional Secretariat for Finance informed the media that, due to the worsening weather situation in Madeira, the Miradouro do Cabo Girão will be closed tomorrow, throughout the day.

At the origin of the embarrassment is the Óscar depression, which is affecting the weather in the archipelago, which is under red alert (namely, the South Coast and Mountainous Regions) due to heavy rain.

From Diário Notícias

