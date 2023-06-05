At least 28 canceled flights and 12 diverted at Madeira Airport

Due to the adverse weather conditions occurring in the Madeira region, with the forecast of continuity during the day tomorrow, the operation at Madeira Airport is conditioned, with around 28 flights canceled and 12 diverted so far, informs ANA – Airports in Portugal.

In a statement sent earlier this evening to the newsrooms, ANA reports that Madeira Airport has already activated the contingency plan, “with reinforcement of the teams in the terminal to support information to passengers, opening of catering units beyond the usual opening hours , as well as the opening hours of airline counters and/or companies that represent them at the airport, in order to guarantee assistance to affected passengers”, and the ‘InMadeira’ platform for searching for accommodation was also activated.

“Madeira Airport is working with its partners to guarantee some comfort to passengers who are stranded, namely the guarantee of 24-hour nursing assistance”, says the note from ANA.

The same note warns that the IPMA weather forecast points to an increase in the storm during the day tomorrow, so there may be more constraints in the operation.

ANA also asks passengers to “confirm, with the respective tour operators and/or airlines, the status of their flight before going to the airport, in order to avoid unnecessary trips and crowds”.

From Diário Notícias

