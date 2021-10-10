10 new cases of covid in Madeira

The region registered this Tuesday 10 new cases of covid-19, three imported and seven of local transmission.

According to the report by the Regional Directorate of Health, two cases are imported from Venezuela and one from the southern region of the country, and there are also nine recoveries.

There are 120 active cases, of which 22 are imported and 98 are locally transmitted.

Seven people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (none in intensive care) and 18 are in isolation in a hotel unit. The rest are in their own accommodation.

At the moment, according to the same source, there are 140 cases under consideration.

With regard to active contact surveillance of positive cases, 238 people are being monitored by the authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...