LOMBO DO URZAL, BOAVENTURA, RECEIVES FILMING FOR NEW STAR WARS SERIES

The peaceful town of Lombo do Urzal, in Boaventura, is also one of the places where filming for the Star Wars series will take place.

Apart from a Red Cross ambulance, a PSP agent and a security guard linked to the organisation, nothing different can be seen in this picturesque town in the municipality of São Vicente.

The locals, who are few (at least at this time), say they have heard that something is going to happen in the area, but have not yet had any constraints or seen anything unusual.

From Jornal Madeira

As JM has been publicizing, Boaventura, Fanal, Caniçal, Porto Moniz, Seixal and Ribeira da Janela were the locations chosen for the recording of the series ‘The Acolyte’, which should be released in 2024.

