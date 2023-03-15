Viewpoint of Ninho da Manta, endless beauty

It is a must visit place. Or better. Mandatory stop. Those who pass by cannot hide their charm and stay there, admiring the beauties of a stunning landscape.

“From the Ninho da Manta viewpoint, visitors can appreciate a substantial part of Madeira’s central mountain range. The landscape is dominated by rock formations, which often rise above the clouds. Madeira (Pterodroma madeira), considered the most endangered sea bird in Europe”, underlines Madeiran Tourism, through VisitMadeira.

Every year there are thousands of publications on social networks about the Ninho da Manta viewpoint, because those who pass there, in an immensity of nationalities, register the moment and share it so they don’t forget it.

From Diário Notícias Madeira