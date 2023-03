The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has issued a yellow warning for strong sea turmoil for the north coast of Madeira and Porto Santo between 12 noon on Friday, March 17 and midnight on Saturday, 18 of March.

In the space of 12 hours, according to the IPMA, the northwest waves could have a height of 4 to 4.5 meters.

From Diário Notícias

