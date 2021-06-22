The Municipality of Funchal (CMF) explained to JM that the orange color of the water that flows today in the Ribeira de João Gomes is due to a routine procedure at Águas do Funchal.

According to the Office of Support to the Presidency of the CMF, tests were carried out on the sewerage network, and an obstruction was detected that caused the spillage in question to the rainwater network.

The obstruction took place in a pipeline on Rua das Hortas and has, however, been resolved by the services this morning.

CMF stresses that the product used “is environmentally innocuous”, despite its visual impact.

From Jornal Madeira