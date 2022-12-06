“CHRISTMAS TABLES WITH MADEIRA EMBROIDERY” AT TEATRO MUNICIPAL BALTAZAR DIAS

Bordal, in co-production with the Municipality of Funchal, promotes the 7th edition of the exhibition ‘Christmas Tables with Madeira Embroidery’, with the official opening on December 14th, at Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias.

This exhibition intends to recreate the Christmas spirit, with the presence of five guest hotels, Savoy Signature decorated by Nini Andrade Silva, Castanheiro Boutique Hotel by Lilia and João Paulo Gomes, Porto Bay Hotels Resorts by Graça Reis, Pestana Hotel Group by Tulipa Garden and Hotel Quinta do Furão by Tininha Pinto, two associations, Madeira Promotion Association by Dino Gonçalves, and Official Interpreter Guides, and a designer, Gino Gonçalves.

In a press release, it is recalled that “Bordal was founded on March 10, 1962. It is currently one of the main manufacturers and exporters of Madeira Embroidery. In recent years, this company has dedicated itself to innovation, through the reinvention of Madeira Embroidery, without losing tradition, and adapting to the regional and international market, seeking to increase the export of its products. With approximately 4,000 designs, Bordal specializes in different segments, using linen and cotton. In addition, in 2003 the Historical Route of Madeira Embroidery was created, in which a visit is made to the various stages of Embroidery, demonstrating the process of its manufacture”.

‘Christmas Tables with Madeira Embroidery’ will be on display at the Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias, until the 6th of January.

From Jornal Madeira

