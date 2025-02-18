Encumeada Path Closed

Encumeada Path ClosedTobi Hughes·18th February 2025Madeira News On the subject of open and closed paths. These idiots decided to clime the fence just before the closed gate on the PR1.3 Encumeada path. Hopefully they were spoted by officials and fined. Thanks to Jānis Siliņš for the photo. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related