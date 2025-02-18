Encumeada Path Closed

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

On the subject of open and closed paths.

These idiots decided to clime the fence just before the closed gate on the PR1.3 Encumeada path.

Hopefully they were spoted by officials and fined.

Thanks to Jānis Siliņš for the photo.

 

