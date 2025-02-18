Two cases of dengue fever detected in Madeira

The Regional Health Directorate (DRS) and the Regional Health Authority (ASR) inform that, on February 18, 2025, two autochthonous cases of dengue were laboratory confirmed by the National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge (INSA) in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM).

In a note sent to the editorial office, the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection states that the epidemiological investigation, under the responsibility of the ASR, confirms that these cases had symptoms compatible with dengue fever at the beginning of January, and were outside the period of infectiousness, meaning they no longer pose a risk for the emergence of new infected mosquitoes.

Furthermore, it adds that the cases refer to two individuals, residents in the area where the trap that captured mosquitoes infected with the dengue virus is located, in the third week of January.

The DRS continues to reinforce entomological surveillance activities and control actions. To date, the presence of dengue virus has not been identified in mosquitoes captured since January 27, 2025, according to analytical results from INSA and at this time no other suspected cases of dengue have been identified in the RAM.

From Jornal Madeira

