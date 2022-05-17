Festas da Sé are back and this is the promotional video to open the ‘appetite’

So good to see all the Festivals return, and life back to almost normal.

Three philharmonic bands, two folk groups, three university tunas, musical groups, theater and a ‘flashmob’ will be part of the Festas da Sé that will take place between the 20th and 28th of May, in that parish of Funchal.

The presentation of the Festas da Sé program took place in the Main Hall of the Paços do Concelho building, where the president of the Sé Parish Council, Luís Sousa, highlighted the effort necessary to bring, after two and a half years of the pandemic, the return.

