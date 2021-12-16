Outbreak in Funchal’s night bar with two dozen cases of covid-19

There are already two dozen cases associated with an outbreak of covid-19 associated with a night bar in the city of Funchal. This is Vintage Bar 23 from last Tuesday 7th, where a message was put out for all to be tested who were there that night.

Similar to what happened with the Porto Santo outbreak, Pedro Ramos pointed out that these situations are due to non-compliance with individual protection measures, especially the use of masks. ( stupid pathetic comment from Pedro Ramos. Who will go to a bar/club wearing a mask? Remember they are already tested and double vaccinated)

