Covid-19 outbreak in Porto Santo with 10 confirmed cases

The outbreak of covid-19 identified in recent days in Porto Santo is due to non-compliance with basic measures of individual protection, said the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

By the end of yesterday, 10 cases were already confirmed, with a PCR test. Another 12 situations had positive results in the rapid test, which lacks confirmation by PCR test.

In total, 22 infections will be at stake for now, which led to the cancellation of the Christmas festivities and the vaccination campaign against covid-19, which was scheduled for tomorrow and beyond.

From Diário Notícias

