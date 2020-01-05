A 35-year-old tourist died in a hotel where he was staying after a sudden illness.

A foreign citizen died after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest (CRP) this morning while staying inside the hotel. Despite the efforts of the Portuguese Red Cross prehospital team and the EMIR medical team, the victim did not recover the signs of life.

The 35-year-old victim was undergoing cardiac arrest when the CVP rescuers team arrived and promptly began resuscitation maneuvers through the Basic Life Support (SBV) using the External Automated Defibrillator (DAE).

EMIR’s medical team was also present at the rescue, providing Advanced Life Support (FAS), which unfortunately turned out to be unsuccessful. PSP took care of the occurrence.

Taken From JM