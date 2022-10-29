COLLECTION OF THE PORTUGUESE LEAGUE AGAINST CANCER IN VARIOUS PARTS OF MADEIRA AND PORTO SANTO

The Madeira Regional Nucleus of the Portuguese League Against Cancer, carries out the annual national collection between the 28th of October and the 1st of November.

This Saturday, the collection takes place both on the streets of the Madeiran capital and in commercial areas in Cancela, Funchal and Porto Santo.

Like last year, a group of ‘friends of the League’ joined the event creating a team entitled ‘Do Good Without Looking at Whom’, which invited public figures linked to politics, media, sports, education, among other activities of Madeiran social life. This team is carrying out, throughout this morning, the collection between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, starting and ending at Largo da Restauração.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the objective of raising awareness of the oncological disease, with volunteers giving a little of their time in favor of economically disadvantaged people and families, “perhaps those who suffer the most from this disease and in stimulating training and research in oncology” .

From Jornal Madeira

