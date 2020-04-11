The protective masks against the covid-19 pandemic that the Government of Madeira will distribute from next week will be mandatory use, said today the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos.

In the videoconference to present the daily epidemiological report of Madeira, the official stressed that “the Regional Government has the responsibility to assign protective masks” to the population, a measure that proved to be “positive and assertive in this phase of covid-19 in other places”, by that this equipment “will be distributed from next week and will be mandatory”.

The government official had already said on Wednesday that the 250,000 masks that the executive will receive will be distributed by CTT.

On Monday, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, indicated that most of the masks, which can be reused, are being manufactured in the region.

“We hope that on the 14th or 15th [of April] we will already have 250 thousand masks of these, to be distributed by the population. And, at a later stage, as the circulation restrictions are being lifted, I think we can come up with a scenario where the use of the mask will be mandatory ”, he said.

In today’s videoconference, Pedro Ramos was questioned by journalists about the posture of people who insist on promoting gatherings and try to travel to another municipality other than that of residence, and considered them to be “one-off cases”.

On the first day of the “Easter at home” operation, on Thursday, the region’s PSP sent 700 drivers back home.

“The population has behaved very well and these cases are a sign that the PSP is doing its job,” said Pedro Ramos, adding that these situations fail to “tarnish the image of the civic posture of the population in general”.

