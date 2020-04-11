Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

The protective masks against the covid-19 pandemic that the Government of Madeira will distribute from next week will be mandatory use, said today the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos.

In the videoconference to present the daily epidemiological report of Madeira, the official stressed that “the Regional Government has the responsibility to assign protective masks” to the population, a measure that proved to be “positive and assertive in this phase of covid-19 in other places”, by that this equipment “will be distributed from next week and will be mandatory”.

The government official had already said on Wednesday that the 250,000 masks that the executive will receive will be distributed by CTT.

On Monday, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, indicated that most of the masks, which can be reused, are being manufactured in the region.

“We hope that on the 14th or 15th [of April] we will already have 250 thousand masks of these, to be distributed by the population. And, at a later stage, as the circulation restrictions are being lifted, I think we can come up with a scenario where the use of the mask will be mandatory ”, he said.

In today’s videoconference, Pedro Ramos was questioned by journalists about the posture of people who insist on promoting gatherings and try to travel to another municipality other than that of residence, and considered them to be “one-off cases”.

On the first day of the “Easter at home” operation, on Thursday, the region’s PSP sent 700 drivers back home.

“The population has behaved very well and these cases are a sign that the PSP is doing its job,” said Pedro Ramos, adding that these situations fail to “tarnish the image of the civic posture of the population in general”.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleCR7 RETURN POSTPONED: ITALY IN COMPULSORY CONFINEMENT UNTIL MAY
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

6 Responses

  1. Richard Reply

    If by some misfortune you do not receive a mask Is there a contact to obtain one?

  2. Emily Reply

    Does this mean wearing them for walking the dogs or jogging etc or just in places with higher number of people present such as supermarkets?

    I do find it odd that throughout this situation to date, I haven’t seen a single bus driver wearing a mask and hardly any taxi drivers.

    On my dog walk this morning I noticed a group of people using the exercise equipment on Frente Mar and yesterday, a group of kids playing football in the yard of a school, despite the gates being locked. I see more and more local kids out in groups now as I guess they are just fed up of staying in and around the house, especially if they don’t have any outside space. Therefore, the idea that kids don’t need masks as they are only exercising with parents/family is laughable.

    Whilst I appreciate and accept the keep safe and stay home ruling, I do wonder how long it will be before people start to rebel, especially if the dates to lift restrictions keeps getting longer and longer.

  3. Joshua Reply

    This is just what’s going to happen when you lock people in for a long time…. especially the kids will be fed up.
    That’s why you should not restrict them from going out playing football for example. It will not be long before people start to rebel. The virus will not go away a certain date…it will be with us whether we want or not for a longer period…

  4. Emily Reply

    Joshua, I agree totally, the majority of people have done what is being asked of them, but there will come a time when everyone gets to the point of being unable to take any more of the restrictions, especially once the sun starts shining and the beach, sea and levadas here beckon! e

  5. steve sykes Reply

    abide by the simple rules or risk the chance of dying or killing someone else

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.