The Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, decreed, this Friday, the extension of the state of compulsory confinement in Italy, until next May 3. In addition to the implications for society, this measure will also have consequences in the world of football, postponing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter, for example, wanted to see their athletes return to Milan on April 13, to return to training on the 27th. Juventus already planned to see Cristiano Ronaldo and company return to Turin this Tuesday, after the Easter celebrations.

However, the decision of the Italian Government should even postpone not only the resumption of the teams’ work, but also the return of foreign players to the country, with Cristiano Ronaldo forced to postpone his return, according to Notícias ao Minuto.

From JM