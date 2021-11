They are two patients – a 76-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, both with associated comorbidities.

According to informs the Regional Health Department, the deaths happened today. The two, residents in Madeira, were hospitalized in the area dedicated to covid at the Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

To date, AMR accounts for a total of 105 deaths associated with covid-19.

Like this: Like Loading...