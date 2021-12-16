152 new cases in the region

Madeira now registers another 152 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. There are 12 imported cases and 140 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 1,081 active cases, of which 53 are imported cases and 1,028 are of local transmission.

Today there has also been one more death and the Region has, to date, accounted for a total of 122 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, 35 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (31 in Polyvalent Units and 4 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 57 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in accommodation own.

Madeira also registers 57 recovered cases and now counts 14,304 recovered cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Region now counts 15,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...