As Madeira is currently on the green list there is no need to quarantine when arriving in the UK but you must show a negative covid test before travelling to the UK. It can be an antigen or PCR.
On the second day after you arrive in the UK you must do a PCR test. The day you arrive is day zero. This test needs to be booked before your travel back to the UK. In experience from myself and others, it’s best just to book the cheapest day 2 PCR test you can find, you just need the code to put in your locator form. Many people including myself after sending off the test never got any results back, and I emailed the company Danteslabs 4timez and no reply at all.
Note that all Passengers returning to the UK, vaccinated or not, need the day 2 PCR test. This could change soon, but at this moment still stands.
Please fill the passenger locator form before your trip to the UK, this can only be done 48 hours before travel. Fill in your passenger locator form – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Find more about returning to the UK here: Entering the UK – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
If you travelled to Madeira and did not use the free covid test option an arrival in Madeira you are entitled to a free antigen or PCR test kindly offered by the Madeira Regional Government.
See below how to use this option:
Procedure to request a free Covid-19 test (PCR or antigen test) before returning to the country of origin:
- Passenger registers on madeirasafe.com;
- Passenger submits the PCR test, with a negative result, performed at country of origin;
- The health authorities in Madeira and Porto Santo validate the test presented.
After validation, an automatic questionnaire is activated with the following questions:
- Do you need to test for Covid-19 upon returning to your home country?
- YES / NO
- IF YES – Type of test?
- PCR;
- Rapid Antigen;
- Passenger is also questioned about the return date to the country of origin;
- Madeirasafe.com generates an automatic test reservation, considering the passenger’s return date;
- A message with the schedule is sent to the passenger (by email);
- In Madeira, the appointment is scheduled for the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Central Hospital;
- In Porto Santo, the appointment is scheduled for the Porto Santo Health Centre;
- The passenger receives, an official document, with the test result in his e-mail.
Consult the list of pharmacies in the Autonomous Region of Madeira where tourists can schedule their appointment for the purpose of carrying out rapid antigen tests, at their own expense.
Thanks to Mike Prior for sending me this information on how he got his Antigen test to travel to the UK.