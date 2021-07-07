As Madeira is currently on the green list there is no need to quarantine when arriving in the UK but you must show a negative covid test before travelling to the UK. It can be an antigen or PCR.

On the second day after you arrive in the UK you must do a PCR test. The day you arrive is day zero. This test needs to be booked before your travel back to the UK. In experience from myself and others, it’s best just to book the cheapest day 2 PCR test you can find, you just need the code to put in your locator form. Many people including myself after sending off the test never got any results back, and I emailed the company Danteslabs 4timez and no reply at all.

Note that all Passengers returning to the UK, vaccinated or not, need the day 2 PCR test. This could change soon, but at this moment still stands.

Please fill the passenger locator form before your trip to the UK, this can only be done 48 hours before travel. Fill in your passenger locator form – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Find more about returning to the UK here: Entering the UK – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

If you travelled to Madeira and did not use the free covid test option an arrival in Madeira you are entitled to a free antigen or PCR test kindly offered by the Madeira Regional Government.

See below how to use this option:

Procedure to request a free Covid-19 test (PCR or antigen test) before returning to the country of origin:

Passenger registers on madeirasafe.com ;

; Passenger submits the PCR test, with a negative result, performed at country of origin;

The health authorities in Madeira and Porto Santo validate the test presented.

After validation, an automatic questionnaire is activated with the following questions:

Do you need to test for Covid-19 upon returning to your home country?

YES / NO



IF YES – Type of test?

PCR;

Rapid Antigen;

Passenger is also questioned about the return date to the country of origin;

Madeirasafe.com generates an automatic test reservation, considering the passenger’s return date;

A message with the schedule is sent to the passenger (by email);

In Madeira, the appointment is scheduled for the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Central Hospital;

In Porto Santo, the appointment is scheduled for the Porto Santo Health Centre;

The passenger receives, an official document, with the test result in his e-mail.

Consult the list of pharmacies in the Autonomous Region of Madeira where tourists can schedule their appointment for the purpose of carrying out rapid antigen tests, at their own expense .

Thanks to Mike Prior for sending me this information on how he got his Antigen test to travel to the UK.

At 11.30am we had our covid tests at the pharmacy central opposite the Bazar de Povo, (booked for us by the hotel) and by 12.30 we had printed statements to say we were both negative and fit to fly.

NO CHARGE.

If you can’t get a free Antigen test then the cost is 20 euros, most clinics and the private Hospital Particular will do this, no need to make an appointment, you go, do the test and wait about 30 minutes for the results, they can print this out for you.

Please note for everyone travelling to Madeira.

If you have had both vaccines, for more than two weeks after the second, or you have had covid and recovered in the last 180 days you do NOT need to do any testing in Madeira.

When you fill in your Madeira safe form, you upload the proof of the vaccine and get a QR code, this will be light green, once you have arrived in Madeira, and come through arrivals, you will be met by one of the Madeira safe team, who will validate your vaccines and it will turn to dark green and you are free to leave the airport.

If you don’t have both vaccines, you can only enter Madeira with a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. I advise everyone to do this before they come to Madeira, to help keep Madeira safe, and to give you a faster experience through the airport.

If you come without a test and have the free PCR test at the airport, which all airlines should know about and accept, you can do this but you are taken to a hotel and you will wait there for 6-12 hours for your results, if negative you are free to enjoy your holiday. If you test positive, then you are literally locked in a hotel room, and this is where you stay till you test negative, and could mean missing your return flight.

I hope this makes things clear about entering Madeira for ALL. Also for those travelling back to the UK.

Another thing to please try and do and this is for everyone, try to have everything printed, and any QR codes, take a screen shot and have them in your gallery on your mobile devise, this makes the whole process quicker and incase you cannot get WiFi or an Internet connection.

Most que us at check-in are because of this, and peopke have not done what is asked.