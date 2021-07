This morning the rain has surprised a few on the east side of the island from Santa Cruz, taking extra care on the roads is needed. The North coast also has cloudy skies and rain.

The cloud and rain should start to clear by late morning, with top temperatures of 26° in Funchal.

The end of the week could see temperatures rise, maybe hitting 30° in some areas on the south coast.

Photo from the Machico webcam this morning.