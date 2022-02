The headline of this Sunday’s DIARY, February 6, 2022, says that CMF gives home and work to anyone who wants to get off the street . In this report that addresses the problem of the Madeiran capital, the mayor of Funchal, “Pedro Calado, accompanied by two councilors and elements of various institutions, traveled downtown Funchal to contact homeless people and try to guide them to a new life. Since November, eight people have already accepted to change their destiny”.

From Diário Notícias

