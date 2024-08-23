Fires: Demonstration called for Praça do Povo from 3 pm

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A demonstration is being called, through the sending of messages to various groups via mobile phone, to protest against the way in which the Regional Government acted in fighting the fires.

Here is the full message

“Silent Concentration for a more Responsible Madeira.

Praça do Povo, today 23rd between 3pm to  6pm, in front of the “Madeira” sign.

Each participant must bring a bottle of water, with which we will form a heart and then a spiral around the heart, we will have some posters with some demands:

“For a greener Madeira, we demand responsibilities”;

“For protected ecosystems, we demand responsibilities;

For a Madeira without fires, we demand responsibility”;

“For a more supportive Madeira, we demand responsibility. No to the Festa dos Fachos”.

Join us.”

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
Next ArticleIts believed 1 dead in landslide at Faial
Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. Demonstrations are good to show what ever you want to show and say. In this case, a properly conducted investigation into what started these fires, or who. Also how the whole situation from beginning to end was handled by the authorities. These things are always a must so the same errors do not occur the next time. A learning opportunity. This should be a demand of the demonstrators further.

    As demonstrações são boas para mostrar o que se quer mostrar e dizer. Neste caso, uma investigação devidamente conduzida sobre o que terá dado origem a estes incêndios, ou quem. Também como toda a situação do início ao fim foi tratada pelas autoridades. Estas coisas são sempre obrigatórias para que os mesmos erros não ocorram da próxima vez. Uma oportunidade de aprendizagem. Esta deveria ser uma exigência adicional dos manifestantes.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy