Its believed 1 dead in landslide at Faial

A landslide that occurred a few moments ago at the Água de Alto Waterfall, in Faial, is believed to have hit people.

Information is scarce, but it is known that the Santana Volunteer Firefighters and the Machico Municipal Firefighters are already on site.

Apparently there are serious injuries and at least one dead.

Speaking to RTP3, the mayor of Santana, Dinarte Fernandes, also confirmed the existence of a fatal victim, postponing further information for later.

According to the mayor, the collapse was not caused by the fire that has been burning for over a week in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...