Contrary to what the President of the Regional Government said.

Contrary to what Miguel Albuquerque said, there is an active focus on Lombada da Ponta do Sol. The information was provided by the mayor of Ponta do Sol, Célia Pessegueiro, as is confirmed by the photographs taken by photographer Miguel Espada.

There are around 80 human resources on the ground.

The mayor is now waiting for the Canadair to unload.

From Diário Notícias

