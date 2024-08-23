21 year old spanish tourist dies

The landslide that occurred this afternoon in the Água D’Alto waterfall area, in Faial, caused the death of a 21-year-old Spanish tourist.

According to DIÁRIO, the woman was hit by the stones and died instantly.

The parents who accompanied her were treated at the scene but apparently did not have serious injuries.

The Santana Volunteer Firefighters and the Machico Municipal Firefighters are located on site.

The place where the landslide occurred is an unclassified trail. It is a path on an irrigation canal, whose source is at the waterfall where it forms a small cauldron.

From Diário Notícias

Very sad, our thoughts are with the family.

