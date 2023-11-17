Funchal will invest more than 2 million euros in the problem of homelessness by 2025

“Homelessness problem which corresponds to 0.05% of the total population of Madeira”, says Calado.

“Funchal City Council invested, this year, 350 thousand euros to solve the homeless problem and next year there will be an increase of another 28%, amounting to 450 thousand euros. Already in 2025, the Municipality’s financial investment of Funchal will be 1.4 million euros, 400% more compared to 2022 and 2023, that is, overall, the Municipality of Funchal will invest more than 2 million euros in this problem”. The data was presented this afternoon by the councilor responsible for Education, Social, Health and Science, Helena Leal, during the presentation of the Municipal Strategy for Homeless People (EMPSSA) 2023-2027.

“With this Strategy, the municipality intends to implement and coordinate the operationalization of broad responses, in terms of Health, Employment, Professional Training, Education, Training, Social Protection, Housing, among others, to the current needs of the complex phenomenon of the Homeless Person -Shelter in accordance with social reality and in partnership with other entities”, explained Helena Leal.

In turn, the President of the Chamber reaffirmed his executive’s commitment to minimizing the problem of homelessness which, as he highlighted, “corresponds to 0.05% of the total population of Madeira”.

From Diário Notícias

