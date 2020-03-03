Last Sunday, the first Madeira Enduro Cup event took place in Machico, organized by Clube Caniço Riders. The eighth edition of the Enduro Challenge had to change the location of the race to Machico, originally in Ponta do Pargo, due to the fires in February. The 35km route and four special stages between Santo da Serra and Caniçal were the areas chosen to open the sporting season

The Elite category was won by Pedro Silva (AD Galomar) with a total time of 17: 30m, followed by João Freitas (Clube Sport Marítimo) with 18: 26m and by Mário Costa (CDR Prazeres) with 18: 40m.

In the Women’s Elite category, Ana Costa (Caniço Riders) rose to the top of the podium.

André Fernandes (Caniço Riders) won the Junior category and Martim Andrade (Caniço Riders) the Cadets category.

Masters 30 won by Paulo Batista (AD Galomar). The Master 40 category smiled at Marco Coelho (AD Galomar) and Master 50 at Jaime Afonso (Ciclo Madeira).

Mini Enduro with 16 athletes

For the second consecutive year, the Caniço Riders Club and the Madeira Cycling Association took on the Mini Enduro competition, dedicated to the Children and Youth categories.

In 2019, the race was a national debut and featured only 5 athletes, with this edition having the participation of 16 young people aged between 11 and 14 years.

The athletes competed in three special stages, with shorter stretches compared to the main event, all in the Machico valley area. Francisco Ferreira won the Children category followed by João Aguiar and Afonso Serrado, the three athletes of Caniço Riders.

In the Youth category, the victory smiled on Santiago Fidalgo (Caniço Riders) followed by Tiago Fernandes (Caniço Riders) and Rodrigo Barreto (AD Galomar).

The next race of the Madeira Enduro Cup will take place on March 29th in Funchal.

Taken from JM

