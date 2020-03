Cristiano Ronaldo will be on his way to Madeira.

According to the Correio da Manhã, the Madeiran player should arrive in the Region at around 4 pm.

Cristiano Ronaldo will travel to Madeiran soil aboard his private jet, in order to follow his mother’s clinical evolution, but he is already aware, as well as all the direct relatives, in a positive way as the medical intervention took place. Dolores Aveiro, it should be noted, is hospitalized after having suffered an Ischemic Stroke.