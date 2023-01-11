FADO FUNCHAL RETURNS TO TEATRO MUNICIPAL BALTAZAR DIAS AND TO THE AUDITORIUM OF JARDIM MUNICIPAL

The Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias (TMBD) and the Auditorium of Jardim Municipal receive the 5th edition of Fado Funchal, between the 18th and 21st of January, with the support of the Municipality of Funchal and Savoy Signature.

There will be four days of honoring the Cultural and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, Fado, with the presence of more than 40 artists, including fado singers and musicians, resulting in eight concerts.

On the 18th, the Municipal Garden Auditorium will host the Associação de Fado da Madeira, at 6 pm, which will present younger artists, who cherish Fado with their voices, demonstrating that Fado is ageless and has a future and quality, and at 7:30 pm, Bia Caboz with the concert “Graças, Anas e Amálias”, which will be an ode to women, mixing authorial songs, with Ana Moura and Amália Rodrigues.

On the 19th, at 6 pm, Filipe Passos and Xico Martins will take to the stage of the Municipal Garden, with the aim of making known and revitalizing Fado Salão, both aesthetically and musically and poetically, through the appreciation of the island poets, and at 7:30 pm, Mónica Pinto with “Fado Antigo”, intending to bring the fado musical reality of ancient times as close as possible, using the Portuguese guitar and Fado viola for this purpose.

On the penultimate day, the 20th, at 6:00 pm, Fado das Quinas will be at the Auditorium of the Municipal Garden, presenting new rhythms linked to Spain, linking flamenco to fado, and at 7:30 pm, Susana Andrade, incorporating different musical influences, such as Jazz, Classical and Popular Music. And, at 9 pm, Jonas & Lander will perform at Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias, a hybrid show between dance and music concert with nine performers, namely four dancers, four musicians and a fadista (dancer).

And finally, on the last day, the 21st, at 4 pm, the foyer of Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias hosts the presentation of the book “Severa 1820”, bringing together a dozen contributions that focus on the three foundational moments of fado as a Lisbon song. And in the concert hall, Ricardo Ribeiro, at 9 pm, a fado singer, with a place in the fado houses Marquês da Sé and Mesa de Frades.

The 5th edition of Fado Funchal, is free to enter the Auditorium of Jardim Municipal, and the concert by Jonas & Lander and Ricardo Ribeiro, at Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias, costs 7 euros and tickets can be purchased at the box office from TMBD or online at Ticketline.

This edition focuses on Madeiran youth and fado singers, transmitting social, cultural and historical values, and honoring Portuguese art and national heritage.

