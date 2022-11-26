Air movement increased by 49% this summer in Madeira and exceeds the 2019 record

RAM airports recorded, in the 3rd quarter of 2022 – between July and September, a movement of passengers in the order of 1,288.5 thousand, which represented a positive year-on-year variation of 49.2% and a record higher than that obtained before the pandemic, points out the Regional Directorate of Statistics (DREM).

Compared to those three summer months of 2019, there is an increase of 30.6%. At the two airports in RAM, there was an increase in passenger movement, with Madeira and Porto Santo registering year-on-year variations of 50.2% and 38.6%, respectively.

When compared to the same period in 2019, the values ​​were exceeded by 30.4% in Madeira and 33.7% in Porto Santo.

Between January and September 2022, the movement of passengers at airports in RAM was approximately 3,062.5 thousand, meaning a year-on-year increase of 134.0% and 17.0% compared to the values ​​recorded in the first nine months of 2019.

With regard to air cargo, a slight decrease of ‑0.9% was observed at RAM airports in the 3rd quarter of the year (-13.2% compared to 2019).

At the two airports in RAM, unloaded goods increased by 14.1% year-on-year (+10.7% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019), contrary to loaded goods which decreased by 24.8% (-42 .5% compared to the same period in 2019).

From Diário Notícias

