VI MEN’S RACE TAKES PLACE TODAY AT 5:15 PM

The VI Men’s Race, under the motto “Walking, running, strolling”, takes place today at 5.15 pm next to the Cathedral of Funchal. An organization of the Madeira Regional Nucleus of the Portuguese League Against Cancer in partnership with the Madeira Athletics Association.

Blue November is a campaign carried out by various entities in November, aimed at society and, in particular, at men, to raise awareness about male diseases, with an emphasis on prevention and early diagnosis of Prostate Cancer.

Anyone is able to join the race and help support this cause. Just go along to Se Cathedral for 5.15pm, to join the start.

From Jornal Madeira

