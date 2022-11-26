“Fortunately, TAP is starting to be a company of little importance for Madeira tourism”

“Fortunately, at this moment, TAP is starting to be a company of little importance for tourism in Madeira”, considers the President of the Regional Government, reacting once again to the airline’s situation and the fact that it canceled many flights on the occasion of the second public holiday and ‘bridge day’ with the second weekend of December.

On the other hand, Miguel Albuquerque points out that “fortunately” Madeira currently has “another 34 companies operating with 90 routes”.

From Diário Notícias

Maybe he should look at the possibility of getting rid of TAP to the island, and increasing other airlines.

Like this: Like Loading...