Fire Fighting Helicopter in Action.Tobi Hughes·26th November 2022Madeira News Madalena do Mar Thanks to Sarah and Ciarán O Rourke for these videos of the helicopter yesterday in Madalena do Mar yesterday Great work and perfect drops. The copter went round about 8 times.