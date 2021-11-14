AFONSO RODRIGUES PROGRESSES TO THE SEMI-FINALS ON RTL’S TALENT PROGRAM

Madeiran Afonso Rodrigues, known as the echo-man, won the jury of the program ‘Das Super Talent’, on the German channel RTL, and went on to the semi-finals.

The program played on television tonight.

“Once again I had the honor of stepping onto an international stage representing Portugal and it was a wonderful experience”, wrote the young man earlier this week on the Facebook page announcing the television program and creating some expectation around what the result would be .

The echo-man as he became known, has already shone on the ‘Portugal Got Talent’ program and in similar competitions in the UK and Poland. Now it was time to win over a jury composed of German artists who had a lot of fun with the performance presented.

From Jornal Madeira

