Seven ships with a capacity for more than 13,000 passengers spend New Year’s Eve in Funchal

Five of the seven cruise ships confirmed to be in Funchal this New Year’s Eve are already moored and/or anchored in the bay of the Madeiran capital.

With more than 13,000 passengers in total capacity on the seven ships, in addition to a few thousand crew members, this December 31st is once again the day of the year when the bay of Funchal has the most ships in port.

The Aidastella is already berthed at Pier 6, while the Pontinha pier – the South Pier – are moored with the Borealis and the Queen Victoria. With no room for more ships in port, the Mein Schiff Herz and the Vasco da Gama are now anchored off the Port of Funchal.

During the afternoon, the Marella Explorer and the Aurora are expected, according to APRAM – Portos da Madeira.

Coming from Spain (Cadiz), the Aidastella should remain at the North terminal (Pier 6) until this Sunday afternoon. Departure is scheduled for 4 pm, back to Spain, this time with the port of Malaga as destination.

The Borealis, berthed at the south terminal, arrived from the Canary Islands (La Gomera) and shortly after the New Year’s fire breaks out, it should set course for Lisbon.

The Queen Victoria, also docked at the South terminal, arrived at dawn from Tenerife and is scheduled to depart at the beginning of the morning (01:30 am) bound for Cadiz.

Of the ships at anchorage, the Mein Schiff Herz, which also arrived from Tenerife, will return to the Canary Islands in the early afternoon of tomorrow, the 1st (2 pm), but bound for La Palma.

As for Vasco da Gama, the largest Portuguese steamer today, it arrived from Casablanca (Morocco) and at the end of the first hour of 2023 ‘lifts anchor’ to sail to Porto Santo. It will remain anchored off the ‘Golden Island’ during the day on Sunday, not having to leave until 18:00h, heading for Lanzarote.

Of the two ships scheduled to arrive this afternoon, the Marella Explorer comes from Fuerteventura, with a reservation at the South Terminal, from where it will depart this Sunday at 1:30 pm to Tenerife.

The Aurora, the largest (longest, measuring 270 metres) of the cruise ships currently expected in Funchal, arrives from La Palma, to be anchored in the bay of Funchal. It is scheduled to depart at the end of this Sunday afternoon (17:30) bound for Lisbon.

