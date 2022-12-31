Highest maximum temperature exceeds 25ºC at the end of the year

At midnight the air temperature in downtown Funchal could be ‘tropical’ being 20°

The highest maximum temperature recorded today (until 2 pm), the last day of the year 2022, exceeded 25 degrees Celsius (ºC) in the IPMA network of meteorological stations in the Madeira Archipelago. The highest temperature value, 25.6 ºC, was recorded at 1.20 pm (shortly after solar ‘noon’) on the north coast of the island of Madeira, at the meteorological station located in the village of Porto Moniz.

In Funchal/Observatory the maximum recorded was 23.5 ºC, a value surpassed in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo and in São Vicente, where the ‘mercury’ has already reached 23.8 ºC.

The lowest maximum temperature was recorded in Bica da Cana (9.0 ºC).

Also note the wind – which tends to increase – and which this morning blew up to 82 km/h in Ponta do Pargo (yellow warning value).

As for precipitation, ‘traces’ were only recorded in the mountainous regions, namely at the meteorological stations of Chão do Areeiro and Bica da Cana, in both cases this did not pass, for now, an insignificant 0.1 mm.

Despite the forecast pointing to periods of rain or showers starting in the afternoon/night, more likely on the southern slopes and in the mountainous areas of the southern quadrant, sometimes strong (up to 40 km/h) from the morning, blowing moderate to strong ( 30 to 45 km/h) in mountainous areas, temporarily with gusts of up to 75 km/h, the meteorology also predicts a small rise in the minimum temperature that could provide a tropical night in downtown Funchal during New Year’s Eve. The IPMA prognosis is that at midnight the air temperature in Funchal will be between 19/20 ºC.

Like this: Like Loading...