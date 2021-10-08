FOREIGN RESIDENTS IN THE REGION REACH MAXIMUM OF THE LAST 13 YEARS

On December 31, 2020, the foreign population residing in the Region totaled 9,455 people (10.1% more than in 2019), distributed only among holders of residence permits, with no long-stay visa holders having been registered.

Nationals from Venezuela (24.5%), United Kingdom (14.2%), Brazil (9.5%) and Germany (6.6%) continue to represent the main foreign communities residing in the Region.

Venezuelan and English nationalities showed the largest increases in the number of foreigners holding residence permits residing in the Region, +12.2% (2066 in 2019 to 2,319 in 2020) and +21.8% (1 102 in 2019) to 1 342 in 2020), respectively. The data were released by the Regional Directorate of Statistics in Madeira, which released today on its website the publication “Demographic Statistics of the Autonomous Region of Madeira 2020” and updates the retrospective series of demography with information from 2020.

From Jornal Madeira

