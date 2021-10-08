THE NUMBER OF WEDDINGS PERFORMED IN THE REGION IN 2020 WAS THE LOWEST ON RECORD

In 2020, there were 612 marriages, decreasing 36.6% compared to the previous year (966 marriages) and reaching the lowest value since 1970.

The data are released by the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira, which publishes on its portal the publication “Demographic Statistics of the Autonomous Region of Madeira 2020” and updates the retrospective series of demography with information from 2020.

The marriage rate has dropped considerably, reaching a record low of 2.4 marriages per thousand inhabitants.

There were 19 same-sex marriages (22 in 2019), 12 between males and 7 between females.

The average age at marriage increased considerably in just one year, 2.5 years for men and 1.9 years for women, standing at 40.0 years for men and 36.8 for women (37.5 years). and 34.9 years, respectively, in 2019).

60.3% of the marriages celebrated were “first marriages” (both betrothed were single).

85.8% of marriages between people of the opposite sex were performed by the civil and 14.2% by the Catholic rite.

From Jornal Madeira

