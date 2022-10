The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, was present this Sunday at Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo on the occasion of the first trip of ‘Wizzair’ from Budapest to Madeira.

As informed by the Tourism Authority, the company will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

The inaugural flight arrived with about 200 passengers.

From Diário Notícias

