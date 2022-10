In some places on the south coast of the island of Madeira, there has been significant rainfall on Saturday night (until midnight), with emphasis on the heavy rain registered in Quinta Grande, especially between 22:00 and 23:00, where the accumulated almost reached orange warning level (19.7 mm/1h).

Also in Funchal, the rain reached a yellow warning amount, both in Monte (12.1 mm/1h) and in downtown, at the Funchal Meteorological Observatory station (10.5 mm/1h).

From Diário Notícias

