The department of the Regional Secretary for Education, under the jurisdiction of the Regional Government, issued an internal report recommending the use of a face mask to anyone who presents flu-like symptoms.

The circular, which was issued yesterday, Wednesday, taking into account the “spread of various strains of influenza, increasingly resistant, and with a view to protecting all the members that make up [our] teams”.

This information was made available to the teaching and non-teaching staff of that educational establishment in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias