Machico hosts classics exhibition on Sunday

‘Machico Classic Car Fest’ is the title of the exhibition that takes place on Sunday, August 31st, in Machico and until last year was called ‘Drive it Day’. This is an initiative organized by the groups ‘Domingo Clássico Madeira’ and ‘Amigos Fiat Madeira’ and has the support of the Machico Parish Council.

This is the 8th year these entities have organized the event. The exhibition will run from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, with vehicle acceptance between 9:00 am and 10:30 am. Vehicles up to 1993 will be accepted. The organization reserves the right to refuse vehicles that, in its opinion, are not suitable for the event. The trophy presentation is scheduled for 4:30 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

