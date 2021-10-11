11 New Cases of Covid-19

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registers today, 18 October 2021, 11 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so the region now counts 11,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) these are four cases imported from the region of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and seven cases of local transmission.

There are now 8 more recovered cases to report, totaling 11,741.

To date, ADR accounts for a total of 76 deaths associated with the disease.

There are thus 70 active cases, of which 14 are imported cases and 56 are of local transmission.

From Diário Notícias

