36-YEAR-OLD MADEIRAN DIES IN LONDON VICTIM OF COVID-19

Vítor Jardim, a Madeiran born in Estreito da Calheta and who lived in London, ended up not resisting the covid-19 infection.

“At just 36 years old. The damned disease did not allow him to have a longer life”, laments the community in a note published on the website of the Portuguese Catholic Community in Crawley.

For those interested, it is also possible to read that the Mass on the seventh day of Vítor Jardim will take place in Crawley, this Friday, October 22, at 6 pm.

“On behalf of our community we extend our deepest condolences to your entire family. May God give you eternal rest”, ends the same note.

From Jornal Madeira

