“August was the best month ever in the history of tourism”

The Madeiran Chief Executive says that he is extremely satisfied with the results of Tourism in the Region, revealing that “the month of August was the best month of August in the history of tourism in Madeira”, with the particularity of having more positive indicators with reference to 2017 and 2019 were very positive years for the engine of the regional economy.

“We went up in prices, we went up in terms of occupancy and we went up in total income”, he rejoiced, believing that the strategy adopted for Madeira, safeguarding it as a “safe destination”, he said.

Words from the governor in São Vicente where he left a message of hope, even saying that he foresees growth in the three North-facing councils of the island.

From Diário Notícias

