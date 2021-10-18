Tourist rescue at Pico do Areeiro took more than 4 hours

The ten elements of the Madeira Volunteer Firemen’s mountain rescue team took more than four hours to rescue the tourist who suffered a fall this morning while walking along the path between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo.

The team was also supported by the Santana Volunteer Firefighters, who were at the site with four firefighters.

As for the victim, a man of Belgian nationality, he was suspected of having a fractured ankle, and was taken to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital to receive treatment.

The Forest Police and the Public Security Police were also at the site.

From Diário Notícias

