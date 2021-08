The man who this afternoon suffered a fall of approximately three meters into an area of ​​difficult access, on the Levada that connects Portela to Ribeiro Frio, eventually died.

The victim’s age and nationality are currently unknown, but is belived to be a tourist walking this popular walk.

It is known that more nembers of the Mountain Rescue Team of the Municipal Firefighters of Machico have already been called in to remove the corpse from the site.

